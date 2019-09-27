Main road to permanently close for River Clyde development

Clyde Place in Glasgow will be shut from Tuesday onward as part of the Buchanan Wharf plans.

A main road along the bank of the River Clyde will be permanently closed to traffic next week.

Clyde Place will be shut from Tuesday onward as part of a major waterfront refurbishment.

The Buchanan Wharf development will include office and retail space, along with 324 apartments in two 18-storey towers.

The site will also house a Barclays hub, bringing around 2500 jobs.

Work on the scheme is currently ongoing within the Tradeston area to allow for the installation of new traffic signals, resurfacing and lining works.

The traffic regulation order will permanently come into effect on October 1, which will modify the direction of travel on Kingston Street to become eastbound only, while West Street/Clyde Place will be closed between Riverview Gardens and Commerce Street.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "Leading up to the implementation of the new order, isolated works will continue on the public roads in the vicinity."

