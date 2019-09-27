Rapist facing life in jail after filming murder bid attack

Kevin Oliver made his victim suffer for hours at her home in Troon, Ayrshire, last October.

A man who filmed himself torturing his partner during a rape and murder bid attack is facing life behind bars.

Kevin Oliver made the 47-year-old woman suffer for hours at her home in Troon, Ayrshire, last October.

The mum feared she was going to die as the bodybuilder battered, abused and humiliated her.

Oliver, 31, recorded the attack on his mobile phone.

Footage from the incident was played to jurors at the High Court in Glasgow.

One detective told how she had never witnessed anything like it in her 15-year career.

Oliver even continued to hound his victim while on remand in prison.

He denied the accusations forcing the woman to relive what happened.

She said: "He told me he was going to teach me a lesson."

The rape victim told how she initially felt "sorry" for Oliver before dating in 2017.

She held down a good job as a support worker while he was unemployed and lived in a run-down part of Ayrshire.

The woman said Oliver then "basically moved in without my consent".

She soon suffered at his bullying hands and he became "obsessive" demanding to know where she was.

The woman told jurors: "It felt like he was just taking over my life. I felt like I was walking on eggshells.

"I did not want to come home from work as I did not know what mood he would be in."

In June last year, the woman had to beg Oliver to meet a friend. He only agreed if she went to the same pub as him - and that she had to wear a cardigan to cover bruises he caused.

They later returned to the mum's home where he flew into a "jealous rage".

The woman recalled: "He put me in a headlock. I thought he was going to snap my neck."

She eventually passed out - but when she woke Oliver grabbed her face so hard, he dislocated her jaw.

The victim managed to escape and dialled 999 at a nearby phone box.

Despite what happened, the woman was back in contact with Oliver in October 2018.

After a night out in Glasgow, Oliver raped his victim.

During his assault, he dragged her into the bathroom.

She said: "He was pushing my face in the water - in and out. He was trying to drown me."

Detective sergeant Claire Jack was one of the officers who later viewed the footage

Oliver's QC Iain McSporran asked her: "Have you ever seen anything quite like that?"

She replied: "Not in relation to another adult, no."

The court heard the victim managed to sneak out after Oliver fell asleep.

Oliver could now face a life sentence after he was convicted of assault, rape and attempted murder.

In addition, he was also convicted of causing the victim fear and alarm by calling and writing to her from prison.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a second woman at his then home in September 2017.

Oliver will return to the dock to learn his fate in December.

