More than £1m worth of heroin and pills seized in raid

Pollokshields: Police raided a flat in St Andrew's Drive. Google 2019

Heroin and pills worth around £1.1m have been seized by police in Glasgow.

Officers are now working to establish who the drugs belong to following a raid on Thursday afternoon in St Andrew's Drive, Pollokshields.

Police said the "significant seizure" will cause a "huge disruption to someone's criminal activity".

The force targeted the flat after being made aware of the drugs.

They recovered 4.5kg of heroin and a large quantity of tablets, believed to be the sedative Etizolam.

Detective inspector Cheryl Kelly said: "This is a significant seizure and will cause a huge disruption to someone's criminal activity.

"We are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any information on who these drugs belong to.

"We are acutely aware of the harmful effects drugs have on the people, families and the wider community.

"We will continue to target those involved in drug dealing and production and we do so with the help and cooperation of the public and our partners.

"Everyone can be assured that any information passed to police regarding drugs will be acted upon."

