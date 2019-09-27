Murder inquiry launched after man stabbed to death

The 27-year-old died after suffering serious wounds at a house in Greenock.

Greenock: The murder happened within a property on Maple Road. Google 2019

A murder inquiry is under way after a man was stabbed to death in Renfrewshire.

Police were called to a disturbance at a house on Maple Road, Greenock, at around 9.15pm on Thursday.

The 27-year-old victim had suffered serious stab wounds and died at the scene.

His death is being treated as murder and officers from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) are appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as white, between 20 to 30-years-old with short dark hair, rough facial hair and top and bottom front teeth missing.

He was wearing a black Timberland beanie hat, black jumper and black jeans.

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "We're appealing for anyone who saw a man fitting this description either before or after the incident to contact us.

"Similarly, if anyone has any relevant information about this incident that could help our investigation, please speak to us.

"We believe this was a targeted attack and our enquiries are ongoing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.