Man charged with murder after body found inside flat

Philip McCluskey has been charged with killing 43-year-old Steven Savage in Glasgow.

Steven Savage: Found dead in Glasgow flat. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a Glasgow flat.

Philip McCluskey, from Glasgow, has been charged with murdering 43-year-old Steven Savage in Halley Place, Yoker, on Tuesday, September 17.

The 59-year-old accused made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of further examinations and will appear at court again within the next eight days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

"On Tuesday, September 17, police were called to a flat in Halley Place, Yoker where 43-year-old Steven Savage was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The 59-year-old man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

