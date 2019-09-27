Man slashed sister's boyfriend in unprovoked knife attack

Owen Anderson picked up a knife from the kitchen before attacking his victim.

Attack: Anderson admitted slashing Doleman.

A man left his sister's boyfriend covered in blood after slashing him in an unprovoked knife attack.

Owen Anderson, 29, knifed Andrew Doleman on the head and arm at a flat in Kinning Park, Glasgow, earlier this year.

Mr Doleman was rushed to hospital after the attack where he received medical treatment for three stab wounds.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, Anderson, from the city's Drumchapel, admitted assaulting Mr Doleman with a knife to his severe injury.

The court heard Anderson, who had been staying at his sister's flat at the time, picked up a 10 inch knife from the kitchen before walking into the living room and using it to strike the victim on the head.

Prosecutor Amanda Gallagher said: "Mr Doleman asked what he was doing as he was shocked as the attack came from nowhere.

"Anderson struck him again but Mr Doleman raised his hand to stop it but it struck his forearm and elbow."

Mr Doleman was left "covered in blood" in the living room while Anderson ran off back into the kitchen as a 999 call made.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

He received four small cuts to his head, a two inch gash on his right forearm and a wound to his elbow which was treated with stitches.

Anderson fled from the house before police officers arrived, but turned himself in later that night.

Sheriff John McCormick deferred sentence for reports until next month and Anderson was remanded in custody.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.