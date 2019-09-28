Man and woman injured after being attacked in busy pub

Police are looking to trace two men after the attack that happened last Saturday.

Attack: Man and woman left injured at busy pub. STV

A man and a woman have both been left injured after being attacked at a busy pub in Glasgow.

The man suffered a serious head injury and the woman was treated for minor facial injuries after the incident that took place at the Clachan Bar on Baillieston Road last Saturday.

The woman was knocked to the ground after being assaulted inside the pub before the man was attacked just outside.

Police are now looking to trace the two men responsible for the assaults.

The first man, described as being in his 50s, was around 5ft6 with a stocky build and bald head. He was wearing dark rimmed glasses and a dark polo top.

The second suspect is described as being around 35-years-old, just under 6ft with a medium build and bald head.

He was wearing a light blue coloured polo top, light coloured shorts and white trainers.

Detective Constable Lyn Stewart at Shettleston Police Office said "The Clachan Bar was relatively busy on the night this assault took place with a number of people still on the premises prior to closing time.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the bar and witnessed these assaults, or has any information about them to call us at Shettleston Police Office on the 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.