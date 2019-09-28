Worker threatened at gun point during 'despicable' robbery

Police are looking to trace the two armed men who targeted the shop on Tuesday night.

A woman has been left badly shaken after she was threatened at gun point during a 'despicable' armed robbery in Wishaw.

The victim was working as a cashier in a U-save convenience store on Glasgow Road, Wishaw, when the 'frightening' incident took place on Tuesday night.

Two men entered the shop at around 8pm before one of them produced a black pistol type weapon and demanded money from the worker.

The other suspect stood by the door in possession of an unknown weapon.

They both then made off on foot towards Marshall Street, after the cashier, who was fearing for her life, handed over the cash.

The man who had the gun was wearing a grey tracksuit while the other one was dressed all in black.

Detective Constable Peter King of Wishaw Police Station, is now appealing for information.

He said: "This despicable act has had a detrimental effect on the female cashier who was extremely frightened by the incident and has been left badly shaken up.

"I am appealing to anyone who witnesses it, or any person matching the description in the area at that time, or who has any information which could help our investigation to contact Wishaw Police Station via 101.

