Man stabbed to death in house named as police hunt killer

Police are investigating the murder of 27-year-old Christopher Nicol.

Christopher Nicol: Stabbed to death in flat. Police Scotland/Google

A man who was stabbed to death in Inverclyde has been named as police continue to hunt his killer.

Christopher Nicol died at the scene after suffering stab wounds during a disturbance on Maple Road, Greenock on Thursday night.

Emergency services attended at around 9.15pm but the 27-year-old couldn't be saved.

Police are now treating the death as murder and have appealed for witnesses as they continue their investigations.

They are looking to trace a man in his 20s, described as white, around 5ft 10 with a slim build, short dark hair and rough facial hair with top and bottom teeth missing, in connection with the murder.

He was wearing a black Timberland beanie hat, black jumper and black jeans.

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "We're appealing for anyone who saw a man fitting this description either before or after the incident to contact us.

"Similarly, if anyone has any relevant information about this incident that could help our investigation, please speak to us.

"We believe this was a targeted attack and our enquiries are ongoing."

