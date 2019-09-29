Jermain Defoe involved in car crash after Rangers match

The crash took place after the striker had helped the club record a win at ibrox.

Defoe: Involved in crash following win. SNS

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has been involved in a car crash following his club's game against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Englishman was in his Range Rover with his partner near the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow when the incident took place on Balshagray Avenue.

Defoe took to social media to thank fans for their concerns and said he was in a "little bit of shock"but assured them he was unhurt following the collision with a BMW at around 6pm.

The 36-year-old had earlier helped Rangers record a convincing win over Aberdeen by grabbing the final goal in the 5-0 victory at Ibrox.

Club captain James Tavernier scored twice as Greg Stewart and Defoe's strike partner Alfredo Morelos grabbed the others.

The club confirmed the crash on Twitter and said "no one was seriously injured."

