Roads reopen after thousands join in Great Scottish Run

Thousands of people took part in the Great Scottish Run through Glasgow on Sunday.

Roads across Glasgow have now reopened following Sunday's Great Scottish Run through the city.

Thousands took part in the event with many raising money for their chosen charity.

Several roads were closed from the early hours of Sunday to accommodate the run that included a 10k and a half marathon.

Traffic Scotland have now confirmed that all roads in and around the city are now open again.

The men's half marathon was won by Timothy Torotich on a time of 1h 1m 29s who was closely followed by Micah Kogo on 1h 2m 28s

Stephen Kiprop took the bronze medal finishing just two seconds after Kogo with a time of 1h 02m 32s.

The woman's half marathon was won by Kenyan Edith Chelimo on 1h 7m 38s closely followed by Nancy Kiprop who completed the 13 miles three minutes later on 1h 9m 24s.

Askale Merachi took the bronze on a time of 1h 9m 34s.

