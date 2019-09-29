Teen dies after being struck by van as man fights for life

An 18-year-old has died and a 20-year-old is fighting for his life after the incident.

Fatal: Teenager dies after being struck by van. Scottish Ambulance Service

A teenager has died and a man left fighting for his life after an early morning road collision in Glasgow.

Emergency services attended the incident on Barrowfield Street at around 6.45am on Sunday and the 18-year-old man, who had been struck by a van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, aged 20, was seriously injured in the crash and has been taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

He is being treated at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police say enquires are at an early stage and have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them as soon as possible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 6.45am an 18-year-old man was struck by a van in Barrowfield Street in Glasgow.

"He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

"A second man, aged 20 years, has also been seriously injured and has been taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is described by medical staff as being critical."

