  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince Charles honours fallen police officers at memorial

STV

The Prince of Wales honoured fallen officers at the service in Glasgow on Sunday.

Prince of Wales: Honoured fallen officers.
Prince of Wales: Honoured fallen officers.

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to fallen police officers at a dedicated service in Glasgow.

Charles joined about 1,500 officers, relatives and officials who gathered on Sunday to honour those who died or were killed on duty at the National Police Memorial Day (NPMD) service.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also in attendance at the Royal Concert Hall, where prayers were led and candles lit for UK force personnel who had made "the ultimate sacrifice".

The prince, patron of NPMD, was met on his arrival by a mounted police honour guard.

In a message in the order of service, Charles wrote: "In these difficult times, violent crime presents a significant threat not only to the safety of police officers and our communities, but also to the very fabric of our society.

"I particularly wish to remember the officers who have so tragically lost their lives in the line of duty since last year's ceremony in Belfast, and to offer my deepest sympathy to their loved ones, together with profound gratitude for their service."

More than 4,400 officers have died on duty since modern policing began.

Last month Pc Andrew Harper, 28, was killed near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire when he was dragged under a van while responding to reports of a burglary.

National police chaplain Canon David Wilbraham said: "This special day gives us the opportunity to come together as a nation to remember our loved ones, friends and colleagues who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the communities they served.

"It is an honourable day and a poignant reminder of the dangerous nature of policing."

Ms Sturgeon addressed the service and there were readings by Ms Patel and Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Towards the end of the ceremony blue and green petals representing all officers who died on duty fell from the gallery.

Samantha Dixon from Thatcham, Berkshire, attended the service with her 18-month-old son Parker after losing husband James in a motorcycle accident in December 2017 when she was seven months' pregnant.

Mrs Dixon, 36, said: "I want him to have memories of how we recognised not only his dad but other officers as well.

"The ironic thing is he (James) would have loved all of this, because he was so proud to be a police officer and all it represented.

"He was full of fun, full of life, he lived life and so I want to do that for him, and I also want Parker to know that no matter what sadness hits your life, you can still make something of it and come out the other end fighting."

Chief Inspector Andrea MacDonald, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: "While this is a sombre event, I believe that it brings comfort to the families to know that they are part of the wider police family and that the sacrifice and bravery of their loved ones has not and will never be forgotten."

This year marks the 16th National Police Memorial Day, held annually on the nearest Sunday to St Michael's Day, the patron saint of police.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.