Man left seriously injured after attacker breaks into flat

Attack: James Street. Google 2019.

By Graeme Murray

A man was left seriously injured after an attacker forced his way into his home in Ayrshire.

The assault took place at a flat in James Street, Ayr, on Sunday, and the 45-year-old resident was left suffering a serious hand injury.

He was taken to Ayr Hospital and has since been transferred to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The attacker has been described as between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in. He was wearing a blue baseball cap and black scarf covering his face.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV from the area.

Detective constable Janet Ferguson said: "A man has been left with a very serious hand injury and it's imperative we trace the man responsible.

"At this time, we do not know the motive for the attack but we are in the process of establishing why it took place.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, perhaps you were on your way to the local shop for your Sunday paper or out walking your dog.

"Please, if you have any information, please do call us, small details could prove vital in our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1484.

