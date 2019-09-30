Police officers injured in van chase as driver arrested

Officers say they used 'tactical measures' to crash into the side of the vehicle in Glasgow.

STV

Two officers have been taken to hospital after a police car crashed into the side of a van during a chase in Glasgow.

The smash took place around 10.10am on Monday after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police on Harmony Row in Govan.

Officers say they used "tactical measures" to bring the van to a halt on Pacific Drive near the Village Hotel.

The van driver was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

Two officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "Around 10.10 am on Monday, enquiries were ongoing to trace a van in the Govan area.

"The van was located in the Harmony Row area of Govan however it failed to stop.

"The van was then brought to a halt using police tactical measures a short time later in the Pacific Quay area of Glasgow and the driver of the van was arrested.

"Two police officers have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with minor injuries.

"Enquires into the circumstances surrounding this incident are continuing."

