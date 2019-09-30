Murder probe after teenager killed by van in hit-and-run

Liam Hendry, 18, died following the attack which also left a 20-year-old man fighting for life.

By Graeme Murray

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was killed by a van during a hit-and-run in Glasgow.

Liam Hendry, 18, died after being struck by the vehicle, which was deliberately driven at a group of people, on Barrowfield Street at 6.45am on Sunday.

A second man, aged 20, has been left fighting for life following the incident. He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers believe the attack took place after the victims left a flat with friends to investigate a fight between two groups on the street outside.

Detective inspector Greig Wilkie, Shettleston said: "From our enquiries so far, we understand that Liam and some of his friends, who were in a flat in Barrowfield Street, came into the street on hearing a disturbance between two groups of people already outside.

"A van has then deliberately driven at the group of people from the flat fatally injuring Mr Hendry.

"A disturbance then broke out and this is when the second man was injured.

"Officers are still piecing together the events and are speaking to witnesses and checking CCTV in the area.

"The van involved was recovered at the time of the attack. From initial enquiries the van was driven deliberately at the group. Mr Hendry happened to be part of the group on the street at the time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Shettleston CID via 101 quoting reference number 1240.

