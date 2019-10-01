Armed thieves robbed schoolboys of phones at knifepoint

Alexander Wood and a 15-year-old boy have been found guilty to two robbery charges.

Thieves: The pair were found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. STV

By Graeme Murray

Armed thieves robbed two schoolboys of their mobile phones at knifepoint.

Alexander Wood, 20 and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, targeted the two 16-year-olds in January this year.

The victims were walking in Calton, Glasgow, when Wood and his accomplice flashed blades at them.

They were led into a tenement close and told to enter their passwords before they fled.

Wood and the 15-year-old pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to two robbery charges.

The court heard the schoolboys were walking with friends when the two thugs walked towards them and refused to let them past.

The 15-year-old asked one of the victims for money but was told he didn't have any.

A pound coin was handed over by the other victim in an attempt to pacify the pair.

Prosecutor Lori Pidgeon said: "Wood then reached into his pocket and revealed a Stanley knife.

"At that point the two victims also noticed the other boy had a knife.

"Wood positioned the knife between them and said 'We don't want to use this'."

The schoolboys' pockets were searched and their wallets and mobile phones taken.

Wood and his accomplice fled the scene and the boys reported the incident.

Police were able to trace Wood and the 15-year-old at their homes.

Sheriff Alan Mackenzie deferred sentence until the end of this month for reports.

Wood and the 15-year-old were remanded in custody until then.

