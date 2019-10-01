Inquest: Dad of soldier who died during march pays tribute

Phillip Hoole said Joshua had a 'zest for life' during an inquest into the 26-year-old's death.

Death: Corporal Joshua Hoole. Facebook

By Graeme Murray

The father of a fit young soldier who collapsed and died during an Army exercise has paid an emotional tribute to his son saying "his love lives on".

On the opening day of an inquest into the death of 26-year-old Corporal Joshua Hoole, of 1 Rifles, Phillip Hoole said his son "touched everyone with his zest for life".

"He was a young man that was going places, with a great future ahead of him," added the 57-year-old former soldier.

His son had been carrying 25kg of equipment when he collapsed on a hot day, 400m from the end of the eight-mile annual fitness test (AFT) course in Brecon, Wales, on July 19, 2016.

In total, 18 out of a total of 41 soldiers dropped out, collapsed or were withdrawn by the course directing staff on the day, including Cpl Hoole.

The inquest also heard allegations an officer, Captain Colin Newfer, may have invited another solider, Lance Corporal George Knight - who collapsed on the march before the fatal incident - to change his and other soldiers' statements about how he came to be withdrawn.

Scene of soldier's death. ITV News

Senior coroner for Birmingham and Solihull Louise Hunt heard on Tuesday an investigation into that matter was still ongoing.

Cpl Hoole, of Ecclefechan, Dumfries and Galloway, died three years after three Army reservists suffered fatal heat illness during an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons.

A 2017 defence service inquiry report said Cpl Hoole, a "fit, capable and determined" soldier, died as a result of an undiagnosed underlying medical condition, "within the definition of Sudden Arrhythmogenic Death Syndrome".

Report author Col Jim Taylor had said "he (Cpl Hoole) did not die as a direct result of doing the annual fitness test, despite July 19 being a hot day and two other members of the group required medical treatment for heat illness."

'He was a young man that was going places, with a great future ahead of him.' Phillip Hoole

But this was rejected by Cpl Hoole's father who applied for an inquest to be resumed into the death.

He said: "He shone his light on all of us. Had his life not been extinguished, I am sure that he would have achieved much more.

"As a son, grandson, brother, friend, peer, leader and mentor or just an acquaintance, he had the ability to make you feel better about your own life.

"His life might have been extinguished but his love lives on, in all of us.

Cpl Hoole joined the Army in April 2008 and was deployed on operations in Afghanistan.

The inquest heard how the 2016 march was in preparation for an infantry leaders' battle course.

The SAS selection march was in the Brecon Beacons. Geograph by Chris

Described by commanders as an "outstanding" leader and an "exemplary" soldier, Mr Hoole, said his son felt he had to come first on the march to get a slot on the course.

At the time the test group arrived at Dering Lines, Brecon at 6.26am that morning, the temperature in the cab of the group's safety vehicle was 17C .

By the stage the troops were half-way round, 10 had already withdrawn, with one complaining of having a "pulsating head - feeling too hot" and another having "difficulty breathing due to the heat".

About an hour into the march, L/Cpl Knight was withdrawn and later described "blanking out and collapsing into a hedge".

Another soldier also withdrew after feeling "dizziness and confusion" before Cpl Hoole's collapse.

A forensic pathologist told the coroner: "If it is found that heat exertion played a significant role in the death, I would say this was a sudden death associated with heat and exertion."

Staff Sergeant Richard Jones, a Royal Military Police senior investigator described how Cpl Hoole collapsed at 8.52am and despite the efforts of base medics, paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, was pronounced dead at 9.39am.

He also told the coroner how Capt Newfer had been "interviewed under caution" about an allegation that he had invited L/Cpl Knight and other soldiers to change statements about the incident.

The inquest continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.