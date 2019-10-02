Two in hospital after fire rips through tenement flat

Twelve residents were evacuated after the blaze broke out on the building's ground floor in Glasgow.

Flat blaze: Allison Street. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Two people have been taken to hospital and several were evacuated following a fire at a city tenement.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene in Allison Street, Glasgow, when the alarm was raised at 10.24pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters put out the blaze which had taken hold in a ground-floor flat and a number of residents were then evacuated from the four-storey building, which had been affected by heavy smoke.

Twelve people were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene and two people were then taken to hospital to be treated for slight smoke inhalation.

Allison Street was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

