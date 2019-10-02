First look at £25m revamp plans for banks of River Clyde

The development could see homes, bars restaurants and a hotel built on the north bank of the river.

Revamp: Image of how Custom House Quay could look.

Plans for a £25m revamp of the banks of the River Clyde have been unveiled.

The makeover of Custom House Quay on the north bank of the river between Victoria Bridge and Glasgow Bridge could see a mix of homes, bars, restaurants and a hotel.

It is one of a number of projects across the city benefitting from the Glasgow City Region City Deal, a £1bn investment programme jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments.

In an update to councillors, a Glasgow City Council officer revealed that a tender is due to go out soon to support the next phase of development.

The council's Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm City Policy Committee also heard how completed schemes, such as the Sauchiehall Street Avenues project, have received positive feedback.

Council leader Susan Aitken, who chairs the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: "Several of the City Deal projects in Glasgow are already making a real difference such as Sauchiehall Avenue, Glasgow's Canal and some of the drainage schemes across the city.

"These schemes are helping us to grow our economy, improve the environment and prepare for the future. In the coming years, we will see a huge range of City Deal projects continuing this transformation throughout Glasgow."

There are five "interconnected" infrastructure projects across the city totalling £385m: Canal and North Glasgow, City Centre 'Avenues', Collegelands Calton Barras, Metropolitan Glasgow Strategic Drainage Partnership and Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter.

Following on from the Sauchiehall Street project, concept designs are being drawn up for other avenues at Holland Street/Pitt Street and Elmbank Street/Crescent.

A scheme for 'The Underline', connecting Great Western Road with the city centre, is expected to be tendered in early 2020.

"It will be one of the main pieces of work we do before we have COP26 happening at the SEC," the officer said.

Under the Collegelands Calton Barras, site remediation has started on the former Meat Market site while the council is negotiated with Network Rail how to deliver work at High Street Station.

In the West End, concept designs are being developed for Byres Road while traffic regulation order consultation is getting started. Plans also include the Govan to Partick bridge, with designs revealed earlier this year.

The City Deal is an agreement between the UK Government, the Scottish Government and eight local authorities across Glasgow and the Clyde Valley including East Dunbartonshire Council, East Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow City Council and Inverclyde Council.

North Lanarkshire Council, Renfrewshire Council, South Lanarkshire Council and West Dunbartonshire Council are also included in the deal.

