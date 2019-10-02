  • STV
  • MySTV

First look at £25m revamp plans for banks of River Clyde

STV

The development could see homes, bars restaurants and a hotel built on the north bank of the river.

Revamp: Image of how Custom House Quay could look.
Revamp: Image of how Custom House Quay could look.

Plans for a £25m revamp of the banks of the River Clyde have been unveiled.

The makeover of Custom House Quay on the north bank of the river between Victoria Bridge and Glasgow Bridge could see a mix of homes, bars, restaurants and a hotel.

It is one of a number of projects across the city benefitting from the Glasgow City Region City Deal, a £1bn investment programme jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments.

In an update to councillors, a Glasgow City Council officer revealed that a tender is due to go out soon to support the next phase of development.

The council's Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm City Policy Committee also heard how completed schemes, such as the Sauchiehall Street Avenues project, have received positive feedback.

Council leader Susan Aitken, who chairs the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: "Several of the City Deal projects in Glasgow are already making a real difference such as Sauchiehall Avenue, Glasgow's Canal and some of the drainage schemes across the city.

"These schemes are helping us to grow our economy, improve the environment and prepare for the future. In the coming years, we will see a huge range of City Deal projects continuing this transformation throughout Glasgow."

'These schemes are helping us to grow our economy, improve the environment and prepare for the future.'
Susan Aitken, Council leader

There are five "interconnected" infrastructure projects across the city totalling £385m: Canal and North Glasgow, City Centre 'Avenues', Collegelands Calton Barras, Metropolitan Glasgow Strategic Drainage Partnership and Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter.

Following on from the Sauchiehall Street project, concept designs are being drawn up for other avenues at Holland Street/Pitt Street and Elmbank Street/Crescent.

A scheme for 'The Underline', connecting Great Western Road with the city centre, is expected to be tendered in early 2020.

"It will be one of the main pieces of work we do before we have COP26 happening at the SEC," the officer said.

Under the Collegelands Calton Barras, site remediation has started on the former Meat Market site while the council is negotiated with Network Rail how to deliver work at High Street Station.

In the West End, concept designs are being developed for Byres Road while traffic regulation order consultation is getting started. Plans also include the Govan to Partick bridge, with designs revealed earlier this year.

The City Deal is an agreement between the UK Government, the Scottish Government and eight local authorities across Glasgow and the Clyde Valley including East Dunbartonshire Council, East Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow City Council and Inverclyde Council.

North Lanarkshire Council, Renfrewshire Council, South Lanarkshire Council and West Dunbartonshire Council are also included in the deal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.