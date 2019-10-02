Man repeatedly stabbed ex-partner in attempted murder

Andrew O'Hagan, 56, knifed Lorraine Gordon 14 times after accusing her of seeing another man.

Glasgow: Andrew O'Hagan will be sentenced later this month.

A man stabbed his estranged partner 14 times after accusing her of seeing another man.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Andrew O'Hagan, 56, admitted attempting to murder Lorraine Gordon at a house in Campsie View, Cambuslang, on June 8 this year.

Lord Mulholland told O'Hagan: "It is an appalling crime to repeatedly stab a defenceless woman, no matter what state your relationship was in.

"This is domestic violence of a very serious kind and you will pay a high price for that."

O'Hagan and Ms Gordon had been together for 22 years, but had separated.

The court had heard shortly before the attack, O'Hagan had warned her: "Who are you seeing? I'll give you ten minutes to tell me."

He then punched her in the face, ripped her dress and forced her up the stairs with a knife at her back into a bedroom.

The salesman made a series of calls to friends and workmates claiming that Ms Gordon had tried to stab him and he had to hit her in self-defence.

He then sent a text pretending to be from Ms Gordon to her brother and sister-in-law, saying they were out for lunch discussing financial matters.

They did not believe the message and contacted police. When officers went to the house, O'Hagan refused to open the door.

They could hear his victim crying inside the house. A few minutes later, they heard her screaming: "He is stabbing me, he's stabbing me."

One police officer began smashing down the front door and the other went to the back door where O'Hagan was standing. He was arrested and handcuffed.

Ms Gordon was found inside the house in the en-suite bathroom covered in blood.

She suffered 14 stab wounds to her chest and arms, and a punctured lung. A doctor, who examined her, said the injuries were life-threatening.

At the time O'Hagan had moved out of the home they had shared in South Lanarkshire and was staying in nearby Rutherglen.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: "Up until about a year ago Mr O'Hagan was hard working and successful. This was the relationship of his life.

"They were not married, but lived as husband and wife and had a house.

"This is a man who in the throes of a disintegrating relationship had some sort of breakdown. Those around him thought he was under tremendous stress."

Lord Mulholland deferred sentence on O'Hagan, who is a prisoner at Low Moss, until later this month.

