Stricken shipyard could be publicly owned 'within month'

The sale of shipyard Ferguson Marine to the Scottish Government could be complete in the next month.

An update from administrators said there had been three other offers for the Inverclyde site, but the sale to the Scottish Government still represents the best outcome for creditors.

Staff at the shipyard were told of the latest position on Wednesday.

Scottish ministers and administrators are now in talks to complete the sale, which is expected to be finalised in the next four weeks.

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: "We have always been clear that we want to complete the vessels, secure jobs and give the yard a future.

"Administrators have concluded that despite other bids being submitted for the yard, the Scottish Government's offer presents the best outcome for creditors.

"We are working with the administrators to bring the yard into public ownership.

"I will be there on Monday to meet with the excellent workforce and reiterate the Scottish Government's commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for the yard and its employees.

"While there is still more to be done, our actions have ensured that there will be a future for Ferguson's."

