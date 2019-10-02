Missing mum who vanished with four-year-old daughter found

Rodica Rezmives and her child disappeared from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Found: Rodica Rezmives and her daughter. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A missing mother and daughter have been found "safe and well".

Rodica Rezmives, 43, and her four-year-old child disappeared from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at around 10.50am on Tuesday.

The pair had been speaking to another family member near the Marks & Spencer, but vanished when the person left to collect a car.

They had not been seen or heard from since and were reported missing to the police on Tuesday.

Following a public appeal, the force confirmed they were traced by Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 5.30pm, the police said: "Both have been traced safe and well.

"Thank you for your assistance in this matter."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.