Elderly woman left 'badly shaken after traumatic robbery'

A 76-year-old woman has been left badly "shaken" after being robbed in her own home.

The pensioner was at home on Balintore Street in Shettleston, Glasgow, between 12am and 1am on Tuesday when a man forced entry into the property and stole money.

Chief inspector Patrick Murphy said: "Although the woman did not require hospital treatment, this has been an extremely frightening and traumatic incident for her.

"She has been left very shaken and is being supported by her family and our officers.

"It is vital that we trace the person responsible. We are looking for any witnesses who may have observed the suspect in the area before or running away after the incident.

"We are also appealing to any taxi drivers or other vehicles with dashcam footage which may have caught the suspect running away and in the area.

"We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and criminality in our communities."

