David Beckham surprises diners with lunch in Glasgow

The Manchester United legend enjoyed an array of seafood at Finnieston's Crabshakk.

Legend: David Beckham surprised diners in Glasgow and visited a distillery in Fife. Crabshakk Instagram / David Beckham Instagram

David Beckham surprised diners at a Glasgow fish restaurant by popping in for a spot of lunch.

The Manchester United legend enjoyed an array of seafood at Finnieston's Crabshakk on Wednesday afternoon and later posed for pictures.

Crabshakk posted a picture of Beckham with one of the restaurant's staff on Instagram, stating: "We get lots of very special customers through our door, but some Wednesdays someone particularly lovely joins us for lunch.

"Thanks for your visit David Beckham and have a wonderful time in Scotland."

Beckham has been in Scotland to visit his Haig whisky distillery in Leven, Fife.

The footballer has been a brand partner of the Haig Club single grain Scotch since its launch in 2014.

Posting on his Instagram, Beckham said it was "great to be back up in Scotland" alongside a picture of him standing next to whisky barrels.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.