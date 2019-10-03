Woman dies at scene after crash between car and lorry

A 57-year-old local woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A woman has died following a crash between a car and a lorry in Dumfries and Galloway.

The incident took place at around 2.40pm on Wednesday when a silver Toyota Aygo collided with an articulated lorry on the A75 at Palnure.

Emergency services attended and the 57-year-old local woman, who was driving the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow for a full investigation to take place.

Police say it was reopened to traffic again at around 11.30pm.

