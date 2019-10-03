  • STV
  • MySTV

Sex attacker caught trying to rape woman by boyfriend 

STV

Steven Shillan jailed for six years after pouncing on woman while she walked.

Attack: Steven Shillan was jailed for six years.
Attack: Steven Shillan was jailed for six years. Spindrift

A sex attacker who was caught attempting to rape a women by her boyfriend has been jailed for six years.

Steven Shillan attacked the 34-year-old as she walked in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire in May earlier this year.

The 21 year-old told the terrified woman: "I am going to rape you."

The victim's partner happened to be nearby and spotted what was happening. He yelled: "Get off her. What the f*** are you doing?"

The man dragged Shillan off, but he escaped. However, he was later charged after the woman's blood was found on his clothing and trainers.

On Tuesday, Shillan returned to the High Court in Glasgow having pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the victim with intent to rape.

The hearing was told the groundskeeper appeared to have a "deviant interest" in "forced sex".

'I am in no doubt that had the woman's partner not arrived and forced you off her, you would have persevered in your bid to rape her.'
Lord Boyd

Sentencing, Lord Boyd said: "I am in no doubt that had the woman's partner not arrived and forced you off her, you would have persevered in your bid to rape her."

Shillan, also of Alexandria, will be supervised for a further two years upon his release.

The victim was in court to see her attacker jailed. She was consoled by family after Shillan was taken to the cells.

The court heard how the predator grabbed the woman as she walked near Alexandria's Argyll Estate. He put his arm around her neck before punching and kicking her as well as stamping on her face.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said the force was such his footprint was "clearly visible".

The hearing was told the victim was left in "no doubt" what Shillan planned.

The bleeding woman yelled and tried to stop Shillan from sexually assaulting her.

The attack only ended when her partner arrived. 

The woman was described as "hysterical" with her face covered in blood. She was later treated for bruising and swelling, but fortunately suffered no fractures.

Mr McGuire: "The attack has had a profound and continuing effect on her."

Shillan was recognised from CCTV footage of the area at the time.

He made no comment when held however forensic evidence later pinned him to the attack.

The court was told Shillan partly blamed what he done on a fall out with his sister.

Kevin McCallum, defending, said Shillan now accepted what happened was "reprehensible".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.