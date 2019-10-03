Sex attacker caught trying to rape woman by boyfriend 

Steven Shillan jailed for six years after pouncing on woman while she walked.

Attack: Steven Shillan was jailed for six years. Spindrift

A sex attacker who was caught attempting to rape a women by her boyfriend has been jailed for six years.

Steven Shillan attacked the 34-year-old as she walked in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire in May earlier this year.

The 21 year-old told the terrified woman: "I am going to rape you."

The victim's partner happened to be nearby and spotted what was happening. He yelled: "Get off her. What the f*** are you doing?"

The man dragged Shillan off, but he escaped. However, he was later charged after the woman's blood was found on his clothing and trainers.

On Tuesday, Shillan returned to the High Court in Glasgow having pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the victim with intent to rape.

The hearing was told the groundskeeper appeared to have a "deviant interest" in "forced sex".

'I am in no doubt that had the woman's partner not arrived and forced you off her, you would have persevered in your bid to rape her.' Lord Boyd

Sentencing, Lord Boyd said: "I am in no doubt that had the woman's partner not arrived and forced you off her, you would have persevered in your bid to rape her."

Shillan, also of Alexandria, will be supervised for a further two years upon his release.

The victim was in court to see her attacker jailed. She was consoled by family after Shillan was taken to the cells.

The court heard how the predator grabbed the woman as she walked near Alexandria's Argyll Estate. He put his arm around her neck before punching and kicking her as well as stamping on her face.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said the force was such his footprint was "clearly visible".

The hearing was told the victim was left in "no doubt" what Shillan planned.

The bleeding woman yelled and tried to stop Shillan from sexually assaulting her.

The attack only ended when her partner arrived.

The woman was described as "hysterical" with her face covered in blood. She was later treated for bruising and swelling, but fortunately suffered no fractures.

Mr McGuire: "The attack has had a profound and continuing effect on her."

Shillan was recognised from CCTV footage of the area at the time.

He made no comment when held however forensic evidence later pinned him to the attack.

The court was told Shillan partly blamed what he done on a fall out with his sister.

Kevin McCallum, defending, said Shillan now accepted what happened was "reprehensible".

