Glasgow Subway closed after 'blind man fell on tracks'

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street Station around midday.

The Glasgow Subway was closed. SPT

Glasgow Subway services have been suspended after a blind passenger ended up on the tracks.

It's believed the man and his guide dog fell on the tracks just before midday at Bridge Street Station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said officers and paramedics were on the scene.



Glasgow Subway said both the Inner and Outer Circles were suspended because of a "passenger-related incident".

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 11.59 hours to attend an incident Glasgow's Bridge Street Subway station.

"We sent an ambulance, a critical care advanced practitioner, the trauma team and the special operations response team to scene.

"One male patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital travelling with the trauma team."