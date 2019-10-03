Glasgow Subway closed after 'blind man fell on tracks'
Emergency services were called to Bridge Street Station around midday.
Glasgow Subway services have been suspended after a blind passenger ended up on the tracks.
It's believed the man and his guide dog fell on the tracks just before midday at Bridge Street Station.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said officers and paramedics were on the scene.
Glasgow Subway said both the Inner and Outer Circles were suspended because of a "passenger-related incident".
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 11.59 hours to attend an incident Glasgow's Bridge Street Subway station.
"We sent an ambulance, a critical care advanced practitioner, the trauma team and the special operations response team to scene.
"One male patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital travelling with the trauma team."