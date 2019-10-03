Rangers recognised with international charity award

The club's charity foundation was given the honour at a conference in Switzerland.

Rangers: Recognised with award.

Rangers have been honoured with an international award for work carried out by their charity foundation.

The Glasgow giants collected the 'Social Responsibility Of a Football Club, Role Model Award' at the Football Is More conference in Switzerland on Wednesday.

The organisers of the awards, which are presented every two years, say they recognise "outstanding involvement in educational and social welfare activities".

The judges were impressed by how the Rangers Foundation uses the power of football to help people though community programmes focusing on health and fitness, employment, equality, diversity and education.

Previous recipients of the award include Chelsea, Real Madrid, Benfica and 2017 winner PSG.

Rangers were chosen as this year's winners by a panel of judges who researched the effectiveness of various clubs' programmes.

Ibrox chairman Dave King said: "We are delighted to win this prestigious European-wide award for the incredible work the Rangers Charity Foundation does every day in the name of Rangers FC and our supporters."

