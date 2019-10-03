  • STV
  • MySTV

Electric vehicle drivers demand more charging points

STV

Number of electric vehicles in Glasgow tipped to rise from 2500 now to 35,000 in three years.

By Ryan Maher

Electric vehicle drivers have called for more charging points in Glasgow to cope with demand.

It comes as the Scottish Government launched a £1m fund to help convert engines and exhausts of taxis, heavy good vehicles and micro-businesses to comply with the city's low emission zone (LEZ) targets of 2023.

Glasgow currently has 136 charging points, however only ten of those are rapid charging - the fastest option - with just three of those inside the low emission zone.

Demand: Electric vehicle drivers have called for more charging points.
Demand: Electric vehicle drivers have called for more charging points. STV

Gary Bowers was the first owner of an electric taxi in Scotland in 2018 and believes investment is needed.

He said: "The more electric cabs that are on the road, the more people that want to use these chargers.

"Some of the chargers that are available, you've got to pay to get into them, even though using the charger is free.

Just three rapid charging points within Glasgow's LEZ.
Just three rapid charging points within Glasgow's LEZ. STV

"It may work out that it's cheaper to run the vehicle on the petrol - it defeats the purpose."

There are currently more than 2500 electric vehicles in Glasgow, but it's estimated 35,000 could be on the roads by 2022.

Gavin Thomson, from campaign group Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: "There is a lot still to be done to increase the amount of electric cars we have in Glasgow - we need a huge expansion of the charging points.

"We need to move as quickly as possible and Glasgow's low emission zones move far too slowly for me."

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "Scotland has got the most ambitious climate change targets in the world.

"We have a range of funds in place to support people looking to purchase an ultra-low emission vehicle."

Glasgow City Council is planning on doubling the amount of charging points - but it's not yet known how many will be rapid chargers.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.