Blind man suffers life-threatening injuries in subway fall

The 32-year-old and his guide dog fell onto the track at Glasgow's Bridge Street Station.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene John Mcgowan

A blind man has suffered life-threatening injuries after falling onto subway tracks in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old and his guide dog fell on to the line at Bridge Street Station shortly before noon on Thursday.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

British Transport Police said officers were called to the station following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

In a statement, the force said: "Paramedics also attended, and a 32-year-old man has been taken to hospital.

"At this stage his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

The guide dog was taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

Glasgow Subway said both the Inner and Outer Circles were suspended because of a "passenger-related incident".

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 11.59am to attend an incident Glasgow's Bridge Street Subway station.

"We sent an ambulance, a critical care advanced practitioner, the trauma team and the special operations response team to scene.

"One male patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital travelling with the trauma team."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We are responding alongside emergency service partners, after being alerted at 11.55am on Thursday, October 3, to an incident at Bridge Street Subway Station on Eglinton Street, Glasgow.

"Operations Control has mobilised three appliances to the scene."

The Scottish SPCA said the guide dog was 'shocked and shaken' but recovering well and was now being cared for by Guide Dogs UK.

