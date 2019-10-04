Injured man found unconscious on street after attack

Police are appealing for information to the incident that left the man injured.

Injured: Man found with deep cuts to legs and stomach.

A injured man was taken hospital after being found unconscious on a Glasgow street.

The 34-year-old was found by a member of the public on Annette Street, Govanhill, at around 7pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he received treatment for lacerations to his thighs and his abdomen.

He has since been released following treatment.

Police now believe he may have been a victim of an attack and are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

Officers investigating the incident have been reviewing CCTV footage and are keen to speak to several people who were in the area at the time, including a group of youths.

A spokesman said: "While the CCTV does not show the man in the footage, it does show several people in the area at the time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in that location at that time.

"In particular, there is a group of youths near to where the man was found and officers are directly appealing to them to get in touch as they may have seen something which could assist the investigation and help officers establish what has happened to the man."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.