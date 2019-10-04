Blind man fighting for life after falling on subway tracks

British Transport Police said the 32-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital.

Critical: The man's injuries are described as life-threatening. John Mcgowan

A blind man is fighting for his life after falling onto subway tracks in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old and his guide dog fell onto the line at Bridge Street Station shortly before noon on Thursday.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

British Transport Police officers were called to the station following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance teams were also called to the scene.

The force said on Friday that the man's condition was described as critical.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The Scottish SPCA said the man's guide dog was 'shocked and shaken' but recovering well and was now being cared for by Guide Dogs UK.

The Glasgow subway was reopened at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.