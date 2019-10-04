  • STV
  • MySTV

Dozens of teachers call hotline over bullying at schools

STV

The Union hotline has received complains about harassment and intimidation in the workplace.

Hotline: Bullying reports.
Hotline: Bullying reports. Getty Images

Dozens of teachers have called a union hotline to report being bullied and harassed in Glasgow's schools.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) launched the hotline a week ago amid concerns about the treatment of staff.

Around 50 teachers have contacted it to report feeling intimidated, belittled and harassed in the workplace.

Many complained little support was given to them, particularly when they report incidents of pupil indiscipline.

Union members at Rosshall Academy are expected to strike next Tuesday and Wednesday over claims of bullying and intimidation. Staff at All Saints Secondary, meanwhile, are being balloted over industrial action.

Glasgow City Council said the planned strike is "deeply regrettable" and that it has tried to reach a resolution.

Teachers at Rosshall Academy are planning strike action.
Teachers at Rosshall Academy are planning strike action.

Chris Keates, acting general secretary of NASUWT, said: "We opened the hotline in response to concerns raised by members in Glasgow over the abuse of their contractual rights over cover and reports of intimidating and bullying behaviour towards staff.

"The response so far from teachers shows that our concerns were well founded and the hotline has exposed a number of serious issues, in particular the lack of support for teachers in managing pupil behaviour and the lack of respect for them as skilled professionals.

"Teachers should not face threats and intimidation when they are simply trying to stand up for their basic workplace rights and when they are trying to maintain good order and high standards of pupil behaviour. "Given the response to the hotline we will keep it open for a while longer. "

The NASUWT hotline opened on September 27 allowing teachers to report any incidents by text or voicemail.

Calls included one person who said: "When I approached my principal teacher and raised concerns that I was stressed and anxious (I ended up being treated for this long-term including counselling and medication), I was informed that 'your mental health isn't my problem'.

"They then denied ever having made this comment."

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "It's deeply regrettable that the NASUWT union has not called off the planned strike action at Rosshall Academy next week despite the council's best efforts to try and reach a resolution.

"In fact, the union has declined to either sit around the negotiating table or respond to numerous communications - including an offer to not process deductions for those teachers who have not attended agreed activities which take place out-with the pupil day. "

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.