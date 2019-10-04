Concerns over cargo found on plane at Glasgow Airport

Concerns raised over piece of cargo on board KLM flight on Friday morning.

Evacuation: Emergency services were seen on the runway. @evoscott

Passengers have been evacuated at Glasgow Airport after concerns were raised over cargo on a plane.

Police, ambulance crews and firefighters are currently on the runway.

Glasgow Airport said in a statement: "At approximately 10am, the airport fire service attended an arriving KLM flight in response to concerns raised over a piece of cargo.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the content of the package and the aircraft has been cordoned off."

Traffic Scotland reported that the exit slip road on the M8 to Glasgow Airport has been closed.

