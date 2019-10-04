Driver admits knocking down police officer in hit-and-run

Stephen Gibson struck PC Martin Foye with his 4x4 in sending him hurtling into the air.

A driver who admitted knocking down a police officer in a hit-and-run is facing jail.

Stephen Gibson hit PC Martin Foye with his 4x4 in October last year sending him hurtling into the air.

The constable and a colleague had tried to halt Gibson after he smashed his Range Rover into another car at flats in Cambuslang, Glasgow.

But the 31-year-old yelled at the police: "I am not stopping. I am going for it."

PC Foye escaped being seriously hurt in the hit-and-run.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, Gibson pleaded guilty to injuring the officer by dangerous driving.

PC Foye , 44 and colleague PC Steven Frame, 40, were at the address on a separate matter.

They then heard a "screeching and crunching sound" from the car park.

It emerged Gibson had struck another vehicle while attempting a three-point turn.

As he then tried to getaway, but officers ordered him to stop his Range Rover.

PC Foye stood in front of the 4x4 as PC Frame opened the passenger door.

He said "Gibson was shouting at nothing in particular and then said: 'I'm not stopping, I'm going for it'.

"There was a sudden surge of acceleration from the vehicle and I was unable to move - it was an unexpected action.

"I was forced into the air by the driver and I landed on the car bonnet."

PC Foye ended up on the ground "wounded and disorientated."

Gibson will be sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court © STV

The car sped off, but PC Frame went after him in the police car before Gibson hit two other cars and a road sign.

The Range Rover was empty and the engine still running when police caught up.

Gibson was later arrested for the crime.

PC Foye needed hospital treatment and required painkillers for "soft tissue damage" to his arm.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie deferred sentencing for reports.

Gibson was bailed and disqualified from driving, he will be sentenced next month.

