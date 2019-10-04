Hunt for 20 men over trouble at Kilmarnock v Rangers match

Police Scotland have released images of men they want to trace over the opening day clash.

Police appeal: CCTV images. Police Scotland

Police have released 20 images of men they are looking to trace in connection with various incidents that took place during the Kilmarnock v Rangers game at Rugby Park.

Rangers won the game, which was their first league match of the season, 2-1 after a late goal from defender Connor Goldson.

The injury time goal was met with chaotic scenes as fans invaded the pitch and caused the roof of a sheltered disabled section to cave in.

The match was played on August 4 and was part of the Premiership season's opening weekend.

Officers believe the men may be able to help with their enquires have asked anyone who recognises anyone pictured, or if anyone recognises themselves in the images, to contact them as soon as possible via 101.

Alternatively they can contact the force through the email address AyrshireDVRU@Scotland.pnn.police.uk.

