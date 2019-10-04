Hunt for masked robbers after store held up at gunpoint

The armed robbery happened at a shop in Bearsden at around 1pm on Friday.

Investigation: The Bearsden store was robbed on Friday. Google 2019

Police are on the hunt for two masked thieves after an East Dunbartonshire convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.

The armed raid happened at a shop on Monreith Avenue, Bearsden, at around 1pm on Friday.

The thieves made off with a three-figure sum of cash after one of the men threatened a staff member with a handgun.

The shop worker and a customer were left "extremely shaken" by the robbery.

One of the suspects was wearing dark grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with blue stripes, a dark grey hoodie with the hood up and a blue baseball cap.

The other man was wearing a light-grey tracksuit with the hood up.

Detective sergeant Neil Guy, of Govan CID, said: "Nobody was injured but the staff member and a female customer were left extremely shaken.

"The men came from and headed back onto Stirling Avenue, towards the path leading to Henderland Road.

"If anyone has any information relating to this or saw anyone either before or shortly after the incident matching the descriptions, please contact us."

