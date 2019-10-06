Road closures and flooding as Scotland hit by heavy rain

A yellow weather warning was active for much for the country overnight.

Flooding: Several roads closed.

Torrential rain overnight has caused flooding and landslides which have forced several roads to be shut.

Police in Argyll and Bute have been working with the fire service, BEAR Scotland and the council to deal with a number of weather related incidents.

A number of roads in Campbeltown town centre are closed due to flooding, including Saddell Street and Millknowe Road.

The B482 was also closed following a landslide but has since reopened.

There is also extensive flooding on the roads around Campbeltown Airport, particularly the Moss Road which is closed at present between Stewarton and the Airport entrance.

And the A816 between Meadows and Cairnbaan, Lochgilphead, is also currently closed due to flooding.

The A85 Oban to Tyndrum is open but drivers have been warned be aware of debris on the road at Loch Awe village due to a landslide, however, the road is passable with care.

Motorists have also been advised to take care and check with Transport Scotland before setting out on their journey if travelling by road.

