CCTV released of man wanted in connection with assault

Police have released the images in a bid to trace the man over an assault last year.

CCTV: Man wanted over assault in Glasgow. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of a man police are looking to speak to in connection with a year-old assault.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident that took place at around 3.30pm in the Gallowgate on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

A 34-year-old man was left seriously injured as a result of the incident that involved a number of men.

Detective Constable Paul Fraser of Glasgow CID said: "Anyone who recognises this man or who has information which could help us identify him is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

Anyone who can help can call 101.

