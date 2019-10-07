Multi-vehicle crash on M8 during morning rush hour 

The incident happened at J15 Townhead westbound at around 8.45am on Monday.

Glasgow: The crash happened at J15 Townhead. Traffic Scotland

A multi-vehicle smash has closed off a stretch of the M8 in Glasgow during rush hour.

Traffic Scotland posted a picture of the crash online, which shows a number of vehicles including a lorry involved.

Lanes one and two are currently closed.

Traffic Scotland stated that Trunk Road Incident Support Service (TRISS) and emergency services have been called to the scene.

Drivers have been warned that traffic is "very heavy on approach".

A section of the M90 has also been closed following a crash involving a marked police car.

Two police officers were "seriously injured" in the one-vehicle collision, which occurred following a report of a drink-driver on Sunday night.

On Monday, the M90 remained closed between J4 Kelty in Fife and J5 Gairneybridge in Perth and Kinross.

Traffic Scotland said a diversion had been put in place and that drivers should expect delays.

