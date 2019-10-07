Loganair extends Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown flights deal

The airline will connect the west coast of Scotland with Glasgow for four more years.

Loganair will use Twin Otter DHC6-400 planes on the routes..

Loganair has won a £21m contract to continue operating Scottish Government-funded flights on the west coast.

The four-year extension will see the airline serve Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown to and from Glasgow.

The services connect residents with the city and are also well-used by tourists.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "These flights transport people, goods and services, playing a crucial role for service industries and ensuring that residents have access to specialist healthcare.

Barra is one of the three communities served.

"They also enable visitors to reach the islands easily, boosting local tourism."

Loganair has served Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown since 1974.

The operator's managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "The award of this new contract represents a vote of confidence in the Loganair team to maintain these lifeline links for a further four years, and we will do all that we can to ensure that confidence is upheld."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.