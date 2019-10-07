Man who helped move brain-damaged murder bid victim jailed

Brian Gough witnessed the attack before helping Stuart Robertson dump David Coyle in Glasgow.

Jailed: Gough was sentenced to 18 months at the High Court in Glasgow.

A man who helped move a brain-damaged murder bid victim has been jailed for 18 months.

Brian Gough, 46, witnessed the attack of David Coyle by Stuart Robertson in June 2018.

A judge heard Robertson continued battering the 46-year-old in Springburn, Glasgow even after he was knocked out.

Gough then helped drag the victim away before he was dumped at a nearby path.

He returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Monday after admitting a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

His lawyer Kevin Cassidy said Gough helped move the body due to "misguided loyalty" towards Robertson.

'I accept that you feel remorse, know that you made the wrong decision and know that you should have got help.' Lady Stacey

Lady Stacey told Gough: "What happened that day was clearly not all caused by you and Robertson has been dealt with by the court.

"But, what you did was certainly the wrong thing to do.

"I accept that you feel remorse, know that you made the wrong decision and know that you should have got help."

The assault was said to have been sparked after Mr Coyle made a comment to a woman who Robertson and Gough knew.

A witness heard someone say: "You can't leave him lying there."

Gough, Robertson and another man dragged Mr Coyle away. His head could be heard "banging" off steps as he was pulled along.

Mr Coyle was eventually rushed to hospital after shocked residents called emergency services.

He suffered swelling on the brain and was only able to leave a rehab unit in Wishaw, Lanarkshire earlier this year, but needs continuing support.

Robertson, 38, was locked up last year after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Gough, of Springburn, had also faced the same charge, but prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea.

