Teenager suffers facial injuries during ice rink attack

The 18-year-old was hurt in the car park of Dumfries Ice Bowl on Friday night.

The attack took place at Dumfries Ice Bowl. Google 2019

A teenager has been attacked in the car park of an ice rink in Dumfries.

The 18-year-old suffered a facial injury during the incident on Friday, October 4 around 11.30pm.

Police said a number of people were returning to their cars at Dumfries Ice Bowl at the time and want anyone with information to contact them on 101.

In particular, they want to trace three men, including one wearing a black CP-branded jacket with goggles incorporated into the hood.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Police in Dumfries are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old youth was attacked in the car park of the Ice Bowl on Friday night.

"The incident happened around 11.30pm and resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment for a facial injury.

"Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and we believe a number of people were returning to their cars having been within the Dumfries Ice Bowl at the time.

"Officers will be reviewing CCTV, however in the meantime are looking to identify three males."

