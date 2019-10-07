Chihuahua snatched from woman at knifepoint during attack

Amy Henderson, 29, is desperate to be reunited with her nine-month-old pet following the robbery.

Appeal: Amy Henderson was robbed of her dog Coco.

By Graeme Murray

A woman has launched a desperate plea after she was punched in the face and robbed at knifepoint of her Chihuahua in Glasgow.

Amy Henderson, a hairdresser from Knightswood, was walking her nine-month-old pet along Dumbarton Road at 11.30pm when a dark blue car pulled up.

A man stepped out of the passenger side of the vehicle and threatened the 29-year-old with a knife.

He then punched her in the face and snatched her dog before fleeing the scene in the car with the driver.

Ms Henderson told STV News she has been unable to sleep or eat since the attack and is desperate to be reunited with Coco.

She said: "I've not slept, I've not ate. I just remember her yelping as they grabbed her and punched me.

"The whole episode was terrifying."

Following her ordeal, Ms Henderson posted an appeal on social media looking for witnesses.

She wrote: "Last night about 11:20pm I was walking my dog & a boy in a dark blue ST registration plate BL16PDU I'm pretty sure.

"I was attacked & my dog was stolen from me could everyone please keep there eyes out for my baby & please share this post & help me find her please there will be a reward for any information please help me."

Detectives are looking at CCTV in a bid to find the men who were in the car.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries after a woman was assaulted and robbed of her dog at 11.30pm yesterday evening in Dumbarton Road in Glasgow.

"Officers are keen to trace two people who were seen in a dark blue car.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

