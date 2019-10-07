Teenager dead and others hurt after three-car crash

The multi-vehicle collision happened in North Lanarkshire on Sunday afternoon.

Collision: The crash happened on Stirling Road near Airdrie. Google 2019

A teenager has died following a multi-vehicle crash on the A73 in North Lanarkshire.

The three-car collision near Airdrie - involving a Volkswagen Polo, Seat Leon and Vauxhall Insignia - happened on Stirling Road near to Dykehead Road shortly before 1.15pm on Sunday.

The 18-year-old driver of the Polo died following the crash.

His male passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Monklands.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were also transported to hospital as a precaution.

Sergeant Simon Reilly, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "We are supporting the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to a police officer to come forward as soon as possible."

