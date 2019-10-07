  • STV
Landlord who owned 'deathtrap' flat threatened tenant 

Harpal 'Harry' Singh was banned from demanding rent when he confronted 21-year-old.

Harpal 'Harry' Singh: Fined £270 in court on Monday.
Harpal 'Harry' Singh: Fined £270 in court on Monday.

The owner of a 'slum' flat where two students died 20 years ago demanded rent from a tenant despite a council ban.

Harpal 'Harry" Singh wanted cash from 21-year-old Liam Fair in February 2018 when he lived in Melrose Street, Glasgow.

This was the same street where students James Fraser and Daniel Heron perished in a flat blaze in 1999.

Singh was the landlord and was later jailed for perjury after lying under oath that the basement property had working smoke detectors.

The 66 year-old was back at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday after Mr Fair reported him to police.

He was fined £270 after pleading guilty to acting in a manner which disrupted the "peace and comfort" of Mr Fair, including that he "uttered threats" to have the tenant evicted.

A hearing was told Singh was hit with a Glasgow City Council 'rent suspension order' in November 2017, but turned up unannounced at Mr Fair's flat months later.

Singh stated: "Have you decided if you are going to pay any rent?"

Mr Fair reminded the rogue landlord about the ban.

Singh then replied: "You are not renting from the council. You are renting from me."

Despite his demands, Singh left empty-handed, however Mr Fair immediately contacted the council and police.

Singh was arrested two days later and was subsequently banned from letting out properties following a council meeting in April 2018.

He was barred from being a landlord after running unlicensed flats - some without basic fire and safety measures.

Committee chairman Bailie John Kane told him at last year's meeting: "You have a pattern of totally and utterly disregarding those rules."

Singh was also ordered at the time to stump up a £150,000 council tax bill.

His lawyer stated at the court hearing on Monday that Singh had previously been prosecuted "for having a tenancy without a licence".

Moira Grant, defending, added: "He is not working and no income other than £5000 in savings."

Sheriff Sean Murphy QC decided to reduce the fine from £300 due to the guilty plea. He told Singh: "Mr Fair had no right to be spoken to in such a fashion."

An investigation into the deadly fire which claimed the lives of Mr Fraser and Mr Heron found the flat had not been fitted with a working smoke alarm. Metal bars on the windows prevented the students' escape.

Singh was later jailed for 30 months after lying at a fatal accident inquiry for claiming a working smoke alarm was fitted in the hallway.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.