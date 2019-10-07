  • STV
Gang that planned to 'flood' Inverness with drugs jailed

STV

Six people were caught with £600,000 of cocaine, heroin and Etizolam in a drug supply operation.

Six gang members were jailed at Glasgow High Court
Six members of a Glasgow drug gang that planned to flood Inverness with drugs have been jailed for a total of 25 years.

Ringleaders Kieran Adams, 28, from Clydebank and Stephen Kelly, 31, from Glasgow, were each sentenced to seven years and six months.

Donald Dunbar, 61, from Glasgow, Kenneth MacKenzie, 25, from Glasgow and Sean Gordon, 28, from Drumchapel, Glasgow, were each jailed for three years each and Karen Reynolds, 51, from Glasgow, was jailed for a year.

They were caught with £600,000 of cocaine, heroin and Etizolam in a planned operation to supply drugs.

Judge Lord Boyd said on Monday: "This was a sophisticated and organised criminal conspiracy and you all played a part."

They all admitted being involved in the supply of drugs between November 2018 and March this year.

These charges were aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime.

Lord Boyd told Adams and Kelly: "You are the only ones who do not have a dependency on drugs. You directed others and your motivation was wholly financial gain."

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the other accused had drug problems and became involved to pay off drugs debts.

Defence counsel Mark Moir, representing Danielle Finlay, 30, from Hamilton said: "She had a significant drug addiction problem and is taking steps to address that.

"Her involvement in this was acting as a courier on a single day. She had accrued a significant drug debt and had agreed to act as a courier to help pay that off."

The court heard that Adams and Kelly ran the business and used MacKenzie, Dunbar, Finlay and Gordon as couriers.

The seventh member of the gang Reynolds' Glasgow flat was used to store drugs.

MacKenzie, Dunbar, Gordon and Finlay were caught following tip-offs to the police. There was also undercover surveillance on members of the gang.

Finlay's Honda Civic car was stopped at Drumnadrochit on January 16, by police.

The administrative assistant with Argyll and Clyde Council, was asked if there were any drugs in the car.

She replied: "What's in the car is a long time in jail."

Drugs with a maximum street value of £151,000 were found in a rucksack on her front passenger seat.

MacKenzie was arrested at Inverness Railway Station on November 20, 2018 and cocaine and heroin was found in his holdall with a maximum street value of £78,200.

Dunbar, meanwhile, was stopped by police at the car park at Travelodge Motor Services Area, Stirling, on December 12, last year.

A search of his Peugeot revealed cocaine valued at £51,500 and heroin valued at £66,400.

Gordon was stopped on the A9 at Tomatin, Inverness on February 5 with cocaine and heroin valued at £99,560 under the boot liner of his Renault Megane.

Kelly was caught in Argyle Street, Glasgow, with a rucksack containing cocaine and heroin with a street value of £30,290.

A search of Reynolds' flat revealed thousands of Etizolam pills worth £105,700 hidden under the bed. Police also found £2300 worth of cocaine.

While police searched the flat Adams turned up and snapped a SIM card in half and threw a mobile phone to the ground.

Danielle Finlay, 30, from Hamilton, had sentence on her deferred until December and she was granted bail.

Detective inspector William Nimmo, Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, Inverness, said:

"This was a complex Investigation which took extensive and innovative inquiry to ensure that those at the top of this crime group faced justice. Individuals such as Stephen Kelly and Kieran Adams operate using violence and intimidation, wrecking the lives of people addicted to controlled drugs and that of their families. Profiting from this behaviour is nothing short of despicable and people like this bring nothing but harm to our communities.

"We will continue to target other like-minded people, wherever they are from, in our efforts to ensure the Highlands and Islands remains an attractive and safe environment to live and visit.

"I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs dealing not to stay quiet but to pass this on to police or through Crimestoppers. We evaluate and act on every piece of information we receive and community intelligence helps us to thoroughly investigate drug dealers and make them face the consequences of their actions."

