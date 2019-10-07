Teen rushed to hospital after stabbing at train station

The boy suffered several stab wounds in the incident and is in a critical condition.

Stabbing: Boy rushed to hospital. STV

A teenage boy has been stabbed at a train station near Glasgow.

The boy suffered several stab wounds to the chest during the incident at Rutherglen station around 5pm on Monday evening.

He was taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

British Transport Police are in attendance at the scene and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Scotrail tweeted that trains will not be calling at the station while emergency services deal with the incident.

