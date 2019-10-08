Five large wildflower meadows planned across Glasgow

250,000 bulbs and wildflower seeds would be planted in parks, road verges and steep slopes.

© Laura Nolte

Planting wildflowers in empty grassland in Glasgow could help create five large meadows across the city.

Glasgow City Council has unveiled plans to plant 250,000 bulbs and wildflower seeds in parks, road verges and steep slopes which are difficult to maintain as part a biodiversity plan.

So far 30 grasslands across the city have been identified as sites which will be designed to support small mammals and birds, pollinators, invertebrates and a wide range of plant species.

A paper on these proposals is expected to be presented to the environment committee on Tuesday.

Councillor Anna Richardson said: "We have a clear responsibility to nurture biodiversity in Glasgow and we can help to do that by creating spaces where a wide range of species can thrive and flourish.

"Wildflower meadows act as habitats for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which are a crucial component in the sustainability of our wider environment.

"These meadows are also an increasingly attractive addition to our parks and can add colour to otherwise unwelcoming spaces such as central reservations along roads.

"But leaving land to grow more naturally has an additional benefit that allows us to redirect resources to our wider parks operation and help ensure our parks remain one of most loved features of the city."

The initiative to extend the coverage of wildflower meadows is part of the city's Local Biodiversity Action Plan, which includes a specific plan to support pollinator species within Glasgow.

Volunteers from The Conservation Volunteers and the RSBP have played a big part in creating wildflower meadows in areas such as Robroyston Park, Linn Park, the Cart and Kittoch site of special scientific interest, Cleddans Burn and Cardowan Moss.

Story by local democracy reporter Catherine Hunter

